The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for Louisiana to draw a second majority-Black congressional district.

The justices had previously paused a lower ruling that mandated the state redraw its map, but the court then sat on the dispute as it considered a similar case in Alabama.

In a major, surprise ruling earlier this month, the court struck down Alabama’s map by ruling it likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the power of Black voters.

Following that decision, the court’s order on Monday lifts the pause in Louisiana’s case and sends it back to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The move is likely to require the state to add a second majority-Black district.

“This will allow the matter to proceed before the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for review in the ordinary course and in advance of the 2024 congressional elections in Louisiana,” the order reads.

