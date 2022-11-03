Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s daytime political talk show “The View,” is arguing it is nonsensical for suburban women to vote GOP in next week’s midterm elections.

“I read a poll just yesterday” showing that “suburban women are now going to vote Republican,” Hostin said during Thursday’s episode. “It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House communications director and the lone conservative on the panel-style show, interjected, saying the comment was “insulting to the voter.”

“Their voting against their own self interest,” Hostin countered.

“People make up decisions on what’s right for their family,” Griffin shot back, calling it wrong that Hostin felt she could make that determination for others.

Hostin refused to back down, saying she was “surprised” to see polling indicating “women would vote against their own health care.”

Women’s reproductive health and abortion rights have been one of the biggest issues Democrats are pushing ahead of next week’s elections.

A recent Wall Street Journal poll found suburban women, a key group of midterm voters, favor the GOP by 15 percentage points.