Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) slammed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) over the House Judiciary Committee’s planned hearing in New York City next week, telling the GOP chairman he is “not welcome” in Goldman’s district, where the event is taking place.

“Instead of focusing on improving the lives of the American people, Jim Jordan has decided to come to my district at the behest of Donald Trump to continue to weaponize Congress to obstruct an ongoing, non-federal criminal prosecution,” Goldman said in a statement. “If Jordan truly cared about public safety, he’d be having a field hearing in Nashville, Tennessee or Louisville, Kentucky, where the most recent of the daily mass shootings have killed more innocent Americans.”

Three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Nashville school late last month, and at least four people were fatally shot at a bank in Louisville on Monday.

“Chairman Jordan is not welcome in my district for this political stunt that is simply a further waste of taxpayer money to support Donald Trump’s legal defense,” Goldman added.

Goldman represents New York’s 10th Congressional District, which includes the Javits Federal Building — the location of the Judiciary Committee’s planned hearing.

The Republican-led panel announced earlier on Monday that it will hold a hearing in Manhattan on April 17 focused on crime in the city. The event is titled “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan.”

In the hearing advisory, House Judiciary Committee Republicans — led by Jordan — zeroed in on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), who has been the target of GOP ire after a grand jury he empaneled indicted former President Trump. Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts for his alleged involvement in orchestrating hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Republicans have accused Bragg of being soft on crime while conducting a politically-motivated prosecution of the former president. Bragg, however, has said his office is enforcing the law.

Next week’s hearing, according to the committee, “will examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents.”

Goldman served as lead counsel during Trump’s first impeachment, after which he became a frequent guest on cable news to discuss the legal proceedings surrounding Trump. He also served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York.

The Hill reached out to Jordan for comment.