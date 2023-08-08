Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) presidential team said Tuesday that it had replaced its campaign manager, marking the biggest shakeup yet for a candidate that has so far struggled to gain momentum in the polls.

The campaign confirmed to The Hill that DeSantis’s gubernatorial chief of staff James Utmeier has replaced Generra Peck as the operation’s manager. Peck will continue working with the campaign as chief strategist.

“James Uthmeier has been one of Governor DeSantis’ top advisors for years and he is needed where it matters most: working hand in hand with Generra Peck and the rest of the team to put the governor in the best possible position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” said Andrew Romeo, DeSantis’s communications director.

The Messenger was the first to report on the news.

Additionally, David Polyansky, who previously served as chief of staff for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and was most recently an adviser at the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, will join the campaign.

“David Polyansky will also be a critical addition to the team given his presidential campaign experience in Iowa and work at Never Back Down. We are excited about these additions as we continue to spread the governor’s message across the country. It’s time to reverse our nation’s decline and revive America’s future,” Romeo said.