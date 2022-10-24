Democratic gubernatorial candidates are leading their Republican counterparts in Michigan and Pennsylvania, while the nominees in Wisconsin are polling within the margin of error, according to new CNN polling.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is leading Republican challenger Tudor Dixon among likely voters, 52 percent to 46 percent, according to CNN polling. Among registered voters, Whitmer widens her lead to 55-41 percent.

In Pennsylvania, 56 percent of likely voters said they would back Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, while 41 percent said the same for Republican candidate Doug Mastriano. Among registered voters, Shapiro’s 56 percent support still holds, while Mastriano’s support decreased slightly to 39 percent.

But in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race, Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Republican Tim Michels are polling neck and neck at 50 percent and 48 percent respectively. Among registered voters, Evers still stands at 50 percent support compared to Michels’s 46 percent. Both results fall within the margin of error, effectively tying the two candidates.

All three contests are crucial battleground states, and all three of the Republican candidates have been endorsed by former President Trump. Mastriano and Dixon have gained notoriety for their views on the 2020 election and hard-line stands on abortion.

Michels has also cast doubt on the 2020 election and has backtracked on whether he supports legislation that would have had the last election’s results decertified, according to NBC News.

The CNN polling shows that Wisconsin respondents have a more favorable view of Evers than Michels — 50 percent for the incumbent compared to 44 percent for the Republican among likely voters.

The CNN poll in Michigan was conducted from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18 with 901 registered voters polled. The margin of error for likely voters is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points, with 651 likely voters surveyed; the margin of error for registered voters is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points for total registered voters.

The CNN poll in Pennsylvania was conducted from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17 with 901 registered voters polled. The margin of error for likely voters is plus or minus 4.6 percentage points, with 703 likely voters surveyed; the margin of error for registered voters is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points for total registered voters.

The CNN poll in Wisconsin was conducted from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17 with 905 registered voters polled. The margin of error for likely voters is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points, with 714 likely voters surveyed; the margin of error for registered voters is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points for total registered voters.