(The Hill) – President Biden’s approval rating hit 40 percent during the month of August in a new Quinnipiac University poll, a 9-point spike from just one month ago.

The new poll, published on Thursday, found that 40 percent of respondents approve of the job Biden is doing in the Oval Office, rising from the 31 percent low approval rating he received from Americans in the same poll in July.

Fifty-two percent of those surveyed said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president.

Along party lines, 83 percent of respondents who identified as Democrats said they approve of the job Biden is doing, an 11 point increase from last month’s poll.

Ninety-two percent of Republican respondents said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while 55 percent of Independent respondents also disapproved.

When asked about Biden’s handling of current issues, 50 percent of respondents approve of Biden’s approach toward the COVID-19 pandemic, and 44 percent of respondents approve of his approach toward climate change.

Twenty-seven percent of respondents approve of Biden’s approach to the situation at the Mexican border, the lowest reading he has received in the questionnaire, the poll said.

The poll comes as Biden and his administration have seen a slew of legislative victories in the past month which includes the passing of his climate, health care, and tax package and his announcement last week of his administration’s initiative to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans.

Fifty-three percent of respondents approve of the administration’s plan to cancel some student loan debt for many Americans, while 43 percent of those surveyed disapprove of the new initiative.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted from August 25-29 with a total of 1,419 respondents. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.