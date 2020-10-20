Local art gallery keeps the Hispanic culture alive amid pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — For more than 30 years Arte Américas has been considered a gem in the Central Valley that features many local artists. But the pandemic has caused its doors to close. Now the museum has found different ways to stay in business.



“We’ve been closed since March 12 that’s a very long time,” said Ruth Saludes, the executive director for Arte Américas.



It has been six months since Arte Américas museum had to temporarily close because of the pandemic.



“All of our usual methods of raising funds were pretty much nonexistent we had no one coming in we couldn’t run our summer program we can’t bring in music,” said Saludes.



Saludes said once they realized the state couldn’t tell them when they would get the green light to reopen they decided to take the museum to social media.



“We have music we have cooking we have all kinds of different things and of course this month we’re celebrating fiestas patrias so we’re having more programming in regards to that we even have the consul and gave a special speech in honor of fiestas patrias,” said Saludes.



Saludes said by offering a number of live virtual events, the community continues to be part of their organization.



Although the museum has been awarded a number of grants, they remind the community that donations are appreciated during this time of uncertainty.



“It’s just like running a home but on a larger scale, yes we do need help,” said Saludes.

Regardless of what the future holds, Saludes said they continue to be optimistic about the museum’s future.



“The fact that we’re still gathering artists putting together programs thinking about the future shows everyone that we’re hopeful,” said Saludes.