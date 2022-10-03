FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Arts Council and Fresno Pacific University are presenting a photography exhibit called “La Catrina”, an emblematic figure of the Day of the Dead (Día de Los Muertos).

In the exhibit, 13 photographs portray three distinct Catrinas, each one with their own inspiration and meaning including two dresses created by LA designer, Paulina’s Clothing.

Image provided by Photographer Marcos Dorado

Image provided by Photographer Marcos Dorado

The model, Ms. Lupe López with photographer Marcos Dorado will share insights into each version of La Catrina as they were created over the past three years.

“Through this exhibit, you’ll gain a better appreciation for the icon from south of the border, and through her image, you’ll find a link to Mexican culture.” Marcos Dorado – Photographer

The exhibit will be open from Thursday, Oct. 6 starting with a public reception from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. through mid-November.

The photographs can be seen at the Warkentine Culture and Arts Center on the corner of Butler and Chestnut at Fresno Pacific University.