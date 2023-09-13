WOODLAKE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – National Hispanic Heritage Month begins this Friday and the Youth Cultural of Arts in Tulare County kicks it off with the ¡Viva México! Youth Music and Art Showcase.

The Youth Cultural Arts invites all to join them for “Viva Mexico” a captivating event that they promise to be a sensory journey through the heart and soul of Mexico’s music, dance, and art.

Organizers say this event will have Mariachi bands, dances by Folklorico dancers, and art by the youth of Tulare County. Performers featured are Grupo Norteño Las Damas Del Valle, Ballet Folklorico Del Lago, Orosi High School Mariachi, and artists from around Tulare County.

¡Viva México! Youth Music and Art Showcase is on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Woodlake Plaza, on 145 N. Magnolia St., Woodlake, CA 93286. You can purchase individual tickets or a group of eight tickets for a table for dinner and a show through ¡Viva México!