FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A parent’s dream became something more than they could have imagined for their daughter.

Alma Beltran was born in Reedley after her parents migrated from Guadalajara in Mexico.

“Our parents really do, the ones that did come to the States really want to do what’s best for their children, and some people may understand it some people may not, because they haven’t lived it so they don’t understand it,” said Beltran.

She grew up in Reedley before getting married and buying a home with her husband in Parlier in 1993.

Growing up her father worked in the fields picking grapes, and working hard to provide a better life for his family and children.

“My dad would always try his best to do whatever he could to provide,” said Beltran.

Over the years her father set an example of speaking up and standing up for what was right and teaching Alma the importance of voting early on.

“He would always tell us ‘Mija you need to support these people because they are going to help us’, they are going to make a lot of changes for us,” said Beltran.

Little did he know one day his daughter would have her name in the running for Mayor of Parlier.

As a Mexican-American, she says she has dealt with criticism within her own Hispanic community in the U.S. and Mexico.

“Most people say well you’re not from here or there, where are you from,” said Beltran. “And being Mexican American to me I feel like I belong to both because I’m proud to be Mexican and I’m proud to be American.”

In 2014 she decided to run for mayor and became the first Latina Mayor of Parlier.

Despite having no political background, she knew the power of wanting to make a difference in her community and started addressing issues regarding broken water meters causing high water bills and fighting to keep a police department in Parlier.

“It is harder being in the position I’m in that culture still kind of exists out there but people are starting to see that yes women can be good leaders too,” said Beltran.

She says her background as a retired correctional officer helps her face the most challenging parts of the job.

“Knock me down I’ll get back up and I’m still gonna make that change and I’m still gonna go move forward doesn’t matter what you throw at me I’m doing it because it’s for the best not for me but for the people,” said Beltran.