FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Arte Américas announced a series of events to prepare for el Día de Los Muertos celebrations.

The art center located in the heart of Fresno already kicked off the celebration with workshops and exhibits about the cempasúchil flowers, sugar skulls, fake tamales, and everything needed to build Día de Los Muertos altars and ofrendas.

Mark your calendars, here is the list of events starting in October:

Día de Los Muertos Exhibit soft opening – Art Hop Thursday, Oct. 6, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Kashian bilingual reading “Rosita y Conchita: a Día de Los Muertos Story” Saturday, Oct. 15, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cala Gala Saturday Oct. 29 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Last Art Hop of the year Thursday, Nov. 3, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Kashian bilingual piñata making workshop, “A piñata in a Pine Tree” Saturday, Nov. 19 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Día de Los Muertos Closing Day Saturday, Dec. 1



For more information, visit Arte Américas Facebook page.