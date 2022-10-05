FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cultiva la Salud will close the Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration of Latin America.

The free event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 1540 M St, Fresno, CA 93721, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Latino families are invited to enjoy a day full of entertainment with demonstrations of traditional foods, dances, and music from México, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Venezuela.

That means Venezuelan arepas, aguas-frescas, and tacos are going to be part of the menu.

The event will also offer COVID-19 vaccines for people six months and older. People interested can get the first doses or the latest COVID booster.

No health insurance or immigration status will be requested to get vaccinated.