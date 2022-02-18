The story of “Ike” Butler, a Clovis legacy

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — Victorya Blaswich was the first female police officer in Fresno, but the achievement does not represent her family’s first in the Central Valley.

“They had a house here — it was like a shack but it was comfortable,” Blaswich explains while touring a property near the intersection of Fifth and Music avenues in Clovis formerly owned by her great-grandfather Isaac Butler and his wife Alice.

“There were trees there and she had a hammock,” recalls Blaswich. “She would lay there and tell me stories.”

Butler and his wife moved to Clovis from Louisiana in the 1930s. His job at that time was processing sugar cane into molasses.

“He raised the sugar cane in the field and my two brothers harvested the sugar cane,” Blaswich says.

The fruits of their labor produced “ribbon cane molasses,” sold in cans, bottles and jugs in stores around the area.

The former location of Butler’s farm, now partially an apartment complex, butts up against the Clovis Rodeo grounds. The family would take advantage of that placement.

“When it was rodeo time, we were able to put our chairs up and watch the rodeo,” says Vanessa Richardson, Butler’s great-great-granddaughter.

The family says the proximity to the grounds, literally in their back yard, made events like those at the Clovis Rodeo grounds a part of their family history.