FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Local trainer Lulu Jackson spends her days inspiring others to live healthily and stay fit.

Jackson runs a fitness studio where she offers personal training for both men and women beyond having the equipment in her gym, Jackson says having functional apparel is also important. A chance meeting with a local sportswear designer led her to discover the activewear brand Ultrasport.

“The sweat dries really fast and by the time you leave the gym if you have to run an errand, you’re good to go,” said Jackson during a recent workout session.

Jackson says the activewear line made such an impression on her she not only decided to use the gear herself, but she also began to sell it in her gym; something that has benefits for her clients.

“Sometimes if you’re not feeling like working out, throwing on a really cute fit, changes the mood completely… I live in activewear, and I don’t want things to consistently look the same I like to have fun colors,” Jackson explained.

A successful mission for the brand’s designer retired navy veteran Eric Covan. Covan who served 9 years in the navy says following his active duty it was time to start a business.

I have a background in athletics this is my way of reaching the American dream I started a clothing brand,” Covan shared during our interview.

Covan says he understood the journey would be a daunting one. pricing was one of his early challenges.

“To create something that was the highest quality yet still affordable,” said Covan.

After reaching and testing out a number of fabrics and designs, he came up with what we know today as Ultrasport.

“I’m obsessed with executing on the highest level. It won’t shrink, it’s black it won’t fade, snag-resistant.”

Covin’s products have made a name for themselves be carried by not-only by trainers and gyms. His gear can now be found in retail and health stores like this one on Ceder and Herndon as well as online.

Covin says being a black entrepreneur has had his challenges but he looks forward to some lofty goals on the journey ahead.

“Be like mike with Nike being the holy grail of its athletic achievement,” Covan shared.