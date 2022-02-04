Honoring Black History: Meet Commissioner Amanda Ray, the first woman to lead the CHP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGPE) – As commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, Amanda Ray is a woman that has dedicated her life to achieving while dedicating a career to protecting Californians.

“I remember when the call came in,” Ray recalled.

Picture it, Sacramento 2020 the phone rings, and on the other end of the line, Governor Gavin Newsom offers you the chance to become the head of the California Highway Patrol.

“It’s a crowning moment for your career,” she said.

That was the reality Commissioner Amanda Ray recalls vividly. Ray credits lessons and a spirit of service was instilled in her by her parents William and Loretta at a very young age.

“They both poured into me throughout my life,” she said. “They pushed me to do more, they pushed me to be more.”

One of eight children, Ray grew up in Oakland California. She says playing sports and going to church allowed her to develop a village of support.

A foundation that would ultimately lead her to attain a basketball scholarship at Cal Berkley.

“A lot of people said the Oakland public school system doesn’t produce Cal grads, but it does.”

She entered believing she would become a dentist. After wrapping up her bachelor’s at Cal, a classmate introduced her to the opportunity for a job at the CHP.

“I joined with the intention of working for five years and saving money for grad school,” said Ray.

Attributes of that job would soon reveal themselves to her and become her career.

“I’ve been competitive my entire life and I have always had a heart of service,” she said.

During that time Ray also experienced being married and having a son. In 2017, a move from Riverside to Sacramento would be her most important stop on the tour.

The list of different places she has worked in along the way is only rivaled by the number of positions she has held in the CHP.

“In 32 years, I have held every position in the Highway Patrol,” said Ray during an interview.

Years of experience and compassion shaped her approach to leading this elite agency.

“The desire I had to be part of a team and to watch a team grow and to do my part to watch the team be the best it could be…What can we do today to make a difference in the communities we serve,” Ray said of the road ahead.

Ray says this year they will launch a campaign to recruit 1,000 new officers.