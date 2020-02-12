Hidden History: Jeanette Harris

FRESNO, California (KSEE-KGPE) – On a sunny afternoon in Fresno the sounds of people laughing and pool table balls crashing set the stage for a fun afternoon at the Harris Home on Kearney.

“The individuals here are amazing. all they want is to feel loved.” said provider Jeanette Harris



Harris who worked in care facilities for almost a decade loves bringing joy to the people around her. She finds it rewarding.

“We work with individuals with intellectual disabilities,” Harris explained

Harris, who works at a residential living facility as an administrator

Set doctor appointments and make sure staffers are trained.



It’s a labor of love that she developed while participating in a program at Roosevelt high school.

“I had a friend we would walk around the school and hang out.”



We would soon learn that harris’ desire to bring joy extended well beyond the confines of her workspace. Sitting in her studio her love of music was transparent.

A love that would send her hundreds and thousands of miles… beyond the confines of her daily routine.



Everyone treated us so well out there and they love musicians if you’re a musician they treat you like Michael Jackson. Harris reflected on a past trip to Japan.



Her trip to Japan only added to a prestigious resume that also included stops in London with Tina Marie.

New York, Boston, and Chicago.



So how exactly does a care home provider end up jet setting across the country on her weekends?



It turns out, this is the fruit of seeds planted when she was only six years old. Harris’ father played the tuba and organ. She chose the sax.



I guess the sax cause Grover Washington jr. my mom would listen to him and I would say… that smooth.

Smooth sounds that would guide her to a full scholarship to Berkley College of Music in Boston…



“I busted my butt through four years of cold weather I am going to travel and do all of the good stuff!” Said Harris

“It’s kind of like a party, it makes people feel good,” Harris explained



Fulfilling her dream of providing joy from the main stage while inspiring those that will follow.



“See it dream it, I saw my self large on the poster way before it happened.” Harris shared

