FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Grizzlies are paying tribute to the Central Valley culture, the team is going to take the field under four alternate identities each meant to honor a different aspect of the Valley’s culture and history.

One of those identities will be a tribute to the Fresno Tigers, as part of the rich baseball tradition in Fresno.

Back in 1946, the Fresno Tigers had their inaugural season as part of the West Coast Negro League. The league included six teams stretching from Seattle to Los Angeles.

“We want to be able to pay the respect to this team that it deserves, so we are thrilled to just take the field as the tigers this year,” Johnathan Bravo with the Fresno Grizzlies said.

The Grizzlies will take the field in their new renditions of the Fresno Tigers jerseys on June 24.

“There really aren’t that many photos of the team from 1946 team, which means there’s no photos of the logo, so we took a modern interpretation of what we thought, if the tigers were to take the field today, this is what they’d wear,” Bravo said.

The Fresno Grizzlies season begins April 8 and fans will be able to purchase merchandise with the alternate identity logos in the coming months.