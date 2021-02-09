Entrepreneur prints his own success – Honoring Black History

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Entrepreneur Myrick Wilson has grown his company Madd Illustrators into a portrait of success – the success he credits with lots of hard work.

“We silkscreen we embroider, we do t-shirts and large signage we do graphics,” Wilson said

The company moved to a facility just outside Downtown Fresno in 2008. There they produce large orders of prints on shorts, hats, and even cars.

“This is our large printer for large format printing,” Wilson explained during a tour of the facility.

Staying ahead of emerging technology keeps the company competitive in a landscape that is only getting smaller thanks to the internet.

“We have to compete with not only Fresno, but we have to compete with the world,” said Wilson

Wilson reflects on his start in the working world as a reseller for a telecommunications company. He recalls how one conversation with the company would change how he saw business forever.

“This is our product, and we control the profits. We control what we give you,” Wilson recalls being told by a company rep.

The experience of shrinking commissions would prove to be an important lesson.

In 2005, Wilson would go on to start his own business. The idea birthed from the need he saw in his community for quality printing.

So how does a business thrive in downtown Fresno for 15 years?

“Word of mouth and take care of our customers doing what we need to do”

So what is it you need to know to be a successful entrepreneur?

“If you enjoy pleasing people you can be an entrepreneur.”

The idea that you are your own boss is only partially true.

“If you’re looking to be an entrepreneur to be your own boss, forget about it. you have more bosses than a person working a regular job.”

When it comes to issues around race, he prefers to work past them.

“If you’re noticing the other barriers, you’re not overcoming them…you’re succumbing to them.”

A push toward success he must feel when he walks into a room where people are wearing his products?

“As an entrepreneur, you start to think about how many other people are not wearing your product and you realize you have to work a little harder.”

Wilson says he has been able to push through the pandemic by printing needed signage to inform the community about COVID-19 for local non-profits.