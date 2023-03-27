Valley Strong Ballpark will be the site of a new mural aimed at connecting people with mental health resources and raising awareness about mental health in general.

The mural is a collaboration between Leadership Visalia, The Visalia Chamber of Commerce Kaweah Health, and the Visalia Rawhide.

It will feature three butterflies over a baseball field to symbolize the growth from self-reflection and improvement and include a QR code that connects people directly with mental health resources.

Leadership Visalia is a program through the Visalia Chamber of Commerce for up-an-coming civic leaders.