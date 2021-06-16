How to prepare ahead of being asked to conserve power use

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The California Independent System Operator expects to have enough electricity to avoid outages during this major West Coast heat wave, but residents should still be ready to cut the power.

There is a chance that people will be asked to reduce their energy use on Wednesday evening.

If the Flex Alert is issued, it would be in effect from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

People can prepare for the possibility with the following steps ahead of time:

Pre-cool your home or apartment by lowering the thermostat

Use major appliances, like your dishwasher, and clothes washer and dryer

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Charge electronic devices

Charge electric vehicles

The ISO said California’s electric grid will be straining to meet demand in the evening during the heat wave, when air conditioners are in heavy use and solar energy generation is waning.

But the biggest deficit is projected for Thursday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. when demand is forecasted to be 43,261 megawatts, according to the ISO.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the heat wave, the National Weather Service predicts.

Thousands of people were without power for over two days last summer as California experienced blackouts during an August heat wave.