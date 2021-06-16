Cooling centers set to open throughout Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The National Weather Service expects temperatures to be in the triple digits throughout the Central Valley. Here is a list of Central Valley cooling centers.

Fresno

Cooling centers will be open from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Frank H. Ball, 760 Mayor 
  • Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo
  • Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler
  • Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo

Madera County 

Madera County cooling centers open during times of extreme heat. Other centers may be opened on an “as needed” basis and are announced through the Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services. 

For more information visit Madera County’s website.

Merced County

Merced County said with the heat index expected to exceed 105 degrees this week, various cooling zones will be open to help residents cope with the heat.

For more information visit Merced County’s website.

Tulare County 

The Tulare County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program coordinates the operation of Cooling Centers throughout the county.

For more information visiting Tulare County’s website.

