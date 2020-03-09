Breaking News
Woman in her 60s dies in Santa Clara County due to COVID-19, health officials say
Live Now
Thousands prepare to get off ship hit by virus in California

Woman in her 60s dies in Santa Clara County due to COVID-19, health officials say

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Officials in the United States are reporting four more deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 26, most of them in Washington state.

Health officials in Washington on Monday reported three more coronavirus deaths, all residents of a Seattle-area nursing home that has been racked by COVID-19.

Washington state has now at least 22 deaths linked to the coronavirus. Authorities say 19 of those are associated with the Life Care Center of Kirkland.

In California, officials reported the second COVID-19 death in the state after a Santa Clara County woman in her 60s died Monday.

The other two U.S. virus-related deaths took place in Florida.

The virus has infected at least 600 people in the U.S.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know