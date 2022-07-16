FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents visited the annual Farmer’s Market in Clovis on Friday despite the triple-digit temperatures.

“You just feel this need to want to stay indoors,” said Daniel Velasquez.

Velasquez use to live in Fresno but moved to the Bay Area several years ago and said the Fresno heat was not something he missed.

“It’s about a 20-degree difference as far as the heat in the bay area and here in the valley,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to climb to dangerous levels during the weekend of July 16 and experts urged residents to take extra precautions if they need to be outside.

“This kind of heat is really dangerous for anybody,” said Jessie Werner, Assistant Professor for emergency medicine at UCSF Fresno.

Werner said there are different categories of heat illness, and everyone should be familiar with each phase.

The lower phases of heat-related illnesses are usually self-diagnosable.

“It’s just a sign that you need to be aware that your body is starting to get hot,” she said.

Werner said muscle cramping is one of the first signs that someone is starting to feel the effects of the heat.

“The next category is actually heat exhaustion and this is more dangerous, generally people are still sweaty.”

Beyond the heat cramping and sweating, effects can become more severe if the patient does not find a cooler place.

“If they have all those signs of heat exhaustion without confusion there is still heat exhaustion,” she said. “However, as soon as they’re confused or they’re not acting like themselves they might be hard to wake up that is a severe life-threatening emergency that’s heat stroke and you absolutely need to call 911.”

Werner said that a person exhibiting confusion in addition to all the symptoms of heat exhaustion is likely suffering a heat stroke.

According to the CDC, the effects of a heat stroke can be life-threatening.

The list below includes the symptoms of both heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Heat Stroke:

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

Heat Exhaustion :

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

For more information visit cdc.gov.