PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hospital in Porterville will have visitor restrictions in place to prevent to spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Influenza.

On Monday, officials with Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) announced that visitation restrictions will be enforced to slow the spread of RSV and the flu. Starting immediately, visitors under the age of 13 will not be allowed in any of the acute care units at the medical center.

The restriction will be in place until the end of flu and RSV seasons, which depends on the number of cases in the area.

As of Monday, 18 cases of Influenza and Influenza B have been reported at the hospital. Officials said there have not been any confirmed cases of RSV so far.

Those who are allowed to visit patients in the hospital are asked to make sure they are thoroughly washing their hands with soap and water, and disinfecting with alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Officials are asking visitors to avoid coming to the hospital if they are experiencing cold-like symptoms.