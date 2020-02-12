Texas woman who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth in bathtub

(KTRK/CNN) – A Texas woman who gave birth to a 7-pound baby says she had no clue she was pregnant.

Brittany Darilek told KTRK-TV she was experiencing excruciating stomach pain and assumed she was experiencing digestive issues on the night she went into labor.

Darilek said her mother told her to get into the bathtub to relieve the pain.

“I gave one, basically, big push and instant relief. It flushes immediately over me. I pick her up and it is Madi, born in a bathtub, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 20.5 inches. She’s just there looking at me, (with) bright blue eyes looking at me,” Darilek recalled.

So, why didn’t Darilek know she was expecting? It’s a question she gets a lot.

“I got my menstrual cycle every month,” she told the TV station. “I gained about 15 pounds.”

She said she didn’t show, but looking back at her pregnancy, there were symptoms, however, she dismissed them because of her menstrual cycle.

“God works in mysterious ways,” said Darilek. “I feel like God put her in my life when he knew I needed her. She was put in my life because I needed her before I knew I needed her.”

She said her boyfriend, Madi’s father, was surprised, but very happy about their new bundle of joy.

