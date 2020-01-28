Possible mumps case at Fresno County Jail under investigation

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An inmate at Fresno County Jail may have contracted the mumps virus, prompting a quarantine of a small area of the North Jail, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office says several other inmates have also been tested and it is working with Fresno County Department of Public Health to ensure there is no additional spread of any potential health-related illnesses.

Several inmates have reported symptoms similar to those of mumps. Immunizations are being offered as they become available.

Fresno County Superior Court has been notified of the situation and will only call inmates to court if necessary.

