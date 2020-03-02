No evidence of novel coronavirus in patient in isolation at Adventist Health Tulare, officials say

This image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A patient who was in isolation as a precaution after developing symptoms similar to the novel coronavirus has no signs of the illness, officials at Adventist Health Tulare said Monday.

A spokesperson for Adventist Health Tulare said Sunday that a patient was in isolation so they could monitor them for signs of the virus — also known as COVID-19.

Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency spokesperson said Monday, “There is no evidence of an infection of COVID-19 in Tulare County. The hospitals continue to be vigilant with infection prevention and testing, if indicated.”

Adventist Health Tulare said a patient was admitted on Friday at the hospital for similar symptoms of COVID-19.

The hospital says they followed all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which were increased Thursday, leading to the patient being isolated pending results of testing.

No other information was immediately available.

