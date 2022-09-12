KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Kings County Department of Public Health say they’ve been proactive, educating the public and giving out vaccinations.

On Monday, they did confirm their first case of monkeypox.

“We were anticipating that this was going to eventually happen,” said Nichole Fisher with Kings County Public Health.

Fisher says as soon as they confirmed their first case, they started their contact tracing.

“It’s definitely something that is not a big threat to the community in general, it is something that is very specific to skin-to-skin contact or materials that have touched those sores on somebody who has monkeypox and then sharing that with somebody else” she added.

Fisher says they’ve been working closely with the state on protocols for the event of someone walking in with symptoms to a clinic or hospital.

“We’ve received calls from other counties identifying people in Kings County as contacts of a case in another county,” said Fisher.

According to the California Department of Public Health, statewide there’s been 4,302 cases of monkeypox.

Fresno County has seen 26, Tulare County has three, Merced County has three, and one case in Mariposa County.

In Madera County, no cases have been reported yet.

“It’s hard to know, it may just be luck we may have two or three cases in a few days from now…” said Simon Paul with Madera County Health Department.

Paul says the cases statewide are already coming down quickly.

“I’m really encouraged by the numbers decreasing I think there’s a good chance we’ll be able to get them down to extremely low or even eradicated which has happened with smaller outbreaks before” he added.

Paul says it’s only a matter of time before every county sees a case of monkeypox and Madera County is prepared.

“People aren’t asymptomatic for years like with there’s a lot more ability for people to lower their own risk while more people get vaccinated,” said Paul.

If you’re feeling symptoms of monkeypox you can get tested and vaccinated at any clinic or hospital.

You can find a complete rundown of confirmed monkeypox cases in California by clicking here.