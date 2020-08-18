Fresno County warning about dead bats amid heat wave

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Department of Public Health is warning residents about dead bats.

The Health Department said this is the most common time of year to find dead bats in or around their homes due to high temperatures.

Heat affects the weaker members of local bat colonies and sick bats fall to the ground in public places. These bats can be potential carriers of rabies, according to health officials.

If you find a dead or live bat, do not touch or pick up the animal. Keep all pets away and do not allow them to come into contact with the bat.

To report a bite to your pet or any dead bats observed in the city of Fresno, please contact the Central California SPCA at (559) 233-7722.

To report a bite to your pet or any dead bats observed in the unincorporated areas of the County, please contact Fresno Humane Animal Services at (559) 600-PETS (7387).

If you or a family member has been bitten, call your Health Care Provider immediately.

