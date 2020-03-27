Clovis Walmart pharmacy closed for deep cleaning

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday, March 14, 2020, it is limiting store hours to ensure they can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The pharmacy inside the Walmart on Shaw and Peach avenues in Clovis was closed Thursday for deep cleaning and sanitization.

A Walmart spokesperson says Fresno County Department of Public Health has been notified of the reason for the closure, but would not provide that reason to YourCentralValley.com.

“Per the requirement of HIPPA privacy laws, we do not share personal health information about any associate in order to protect their privacy. We started installing plexiglass barriers (sneeze guards) at our pharmacy lanes (both Walmart and Sam’s Club) and will install these guards at the regular Walmart registers during the next three weeks” Charles Crowson, Walmart Corporate Communications

Crowson adds the Plexiglass barriers have not yet been installed at the Clovis Walmart.

YourCentralValley.com reached out to the Fresno County Department of Public Health for more information. In response, the department said the inquiry would be shared with the Communicable Disease Investigation Program.

They responded to our inquiry with a statement that reads in part:

“If the investigation team determines that high-risk exposure occurred, we would reach out to our media partners for assistance to share our messages to help us identify individuals who may have been exposed and the location(s) where the exposure occurred.” Fresno County Communicable Disease Investigation Program

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.