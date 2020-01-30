As the world heads to Tulare, World Ag Expo organizers prepare to screen for novel coronavirus

The World Ag Expo has over 1,400 vendors this year, including some from China

TULARE, California (KSEE) — In two weeks, the world will be in Tulare for the largest ag expo in the country. But, with the new strain of coronavirus still infecting at a rapid rate, organizers say they are taking extra precautions to make sure everyone will be safe.

The grounds at the International Agri-Center are already filled with tents. Soon, every inch of the property will be filled with people around the world for the World Ag Expo.

“In 2019, we saw just under 103,000 people and that was with some rain,” said marketing manager Jennifer Fawkes.

With the current novel coronavirus outbreak, Fawkes said organizers have been working very closely with the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency to implement new measures for this year.

“We’ll be adding additional hand washing stations and signage around the grounds to remind people of what the symptoms might be,” she said. “How to best work to defend themselves against them.”

The outbreak is reported to have started in Wuhan, which is the capital of China’s Hubei province. It’s infected over 6,000 people and killed more than 100. Right now, there are five confirmed cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

None of the domestic cases have been fatal.

Every year, Fawkes said attendees and vendors completely book up hotels from Bakersfield to Fresno. That said, Tulare County HHSA has been in contact with hotels in the area as well — making sure they’re prepared to identify potential cases in guests.

Since the outbreak started in December, public health emergency manager Annette Burgos said Tulare County officials have been carefully tracking the latest and best practices in handling infected patients.

She said HHSA has been keeping close contact with health care providers as well.

“Any time we receive any updated guidance from the CDC or from the California Department of Public Health — we immediately send that information out to our providers,” said Burgos.

As we get nearer to the start of the expo, Fawkes assures the public the teams at the International Agri-Center will update their measures as needed.

“We have made lots of plans and learned from many unfortunate incidents to make sure we’re covering our bases,” she said. “Keeping folks safe.”

Burgos adds locals should be more concerned with the flu, calling the current season “particularly bad.” Aside from general health precautions like consistently washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, Burgos recommends getting a flu shot.

