FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Grizzlies returned home on Tuesday after a two-week road trip, and they brought with them some new faces.

One of whom is Cole Carrigg, who joined the team last week.

The 65th overall pick in last month’s Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, Carrigg is no stranger to Fresno. He played his college ball at San Diego State, in the same conference (Mountain West) as Fresno State.

Cole Carrigg entering Tuesday night’s game against Stockton with a .522 batting average through his first five games with the Grizzlies.

On Saturday, he hit three triples!

On Tuesday, Carrigg hit a single in his first at-bat, and would later come around to score the team’s only run in a 6-1 loss to Stockton.

Cole Carrigg had three hits on Tuesday, raising his batting average to .556.