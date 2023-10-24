FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In an overwhelming turnout, the Fresno Teachers Association (FTA) has voted to strike against Fresno Unified.

There are just over 4,000 in the association. Nearly 3,500 voted in favor of a walk-out. The last time there was a full walkout of classrooms was in 1978 – when roughly 60% voted “yes”.

One teacher put their feelings throughout all of this into one word: “disrespected”. After 18 months at the negotiating table, teachers are ready to hit the picket lines.

“The way I see it, I’m paying it forward for what my teachers back in 1978,” said Peter Beck, Vice President for the FTA.

Beck is a teacher at Fresno High, and Vice President of the Fresno Teacher’s Association.

He was in second grade the last time the FTA went on strike.

“I remember, the principal came out and talked to us and told us not to talk to the teachers. Imagine being an 8-year-old and getting told not to talk to them, and then your teacher tells you ‘good morning’ and I was like ‘Ah’,” he said.

A core memory for Beck, that is now coming full circle.

“I remember being very confused, I’m eight. I went home and asked my parents, and my dad said, it’s very hard to explain to you, but sometimes you get in trouble when you do the right thing,” said Beck.

Now in 2023, Beck is helping lead the next strike that was overwhelmingly approved.

Of the 4,015 FTA members, about 3,450, voted to strike.

“I think the biggest thing we’re doing different here is we’re sticking to our four main points, that we’re asking for,” he said.

Those four main points are increased salary, lower caseload for SpEd (Special Education) classes, smaller class sizes, and protecting health funds.

“The message sent from our educators is clear. Our teachers are tired, they’re tired of the empty promises, the nonsense slogans, the highly paid administrators paying lip service to solving real issues on our campuses,” said President of the FTA, Manuel Bonilla.

Tuesday afternoon was the only meeting between the FTA and the district scheduled for now.

The next one has yet to be planned as of late October.

“I don’t want to go on strike, I don’t want to go leave my kids more than anybody else does,” said Beck.

Teachers will be out answering questions for parents on Friday.

Then on Nov. 1, if a deal is not reached, you can expect teachers with signs in front of your local school.