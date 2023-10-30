FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Time is running out for Fresno Unified and the Fresno Teachers Association, as a strike looms on Wednesday.

And though negotiations continued Monday, a deal was not announced.

A strike would cause a mass exodus of roughly 4,000 Fresno Unified teachers.

All as roughly 2,300 substitutes are prepared to step in for what could look like a significantly different school system.

“My message to both sides is simple. We need to have the grown-ups at the table to reach an agreement because ultimately the kids will feel the impact if a strike occurs,” said Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias.

Arias, who has two kids of his own in the Fresno Unified School District, Monday asked that both sides end the strike.

He says this for the sake of not only his kids but the children and parents district-wide.

“If a strike occurs the students will lose more instructional time than they have already with the pandemic. What’s also going to happen, is parents will also lose wages when some of them will have to stay home from work, or kids will be left at home unattended,” he said.

Fresno Unified has acknowledged that some parents will likely keep their kids home in the event of a strike.

Arias said that’s not the choice he would make, and doesn’t believe many can afford to keep kids home.

“Like most parents, we’ll be sending our kids to school. Most parents cannot take the time off work to take care of their kids during the school day. And most parents in Fresno Unified, who make under $35,000 a year, cannot afford to miss a workday.”

One top-of-mind concern for Arias, and other parents in the district, is what the in-school experience would look like.

That includes the use of subs.

“We cannot replace the quality of instruction of a regular teacher when you have a substitute. No matter whether they’re a retired teacher or a really high-quality substitute. That’s why it’s important for both sides to reach an agreement,” said Arias.

FTA and FUSD will have a joint announcement at a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m., stay tuned to learn more.