FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amid the FTA strike, the Fresno Area Substitute Teachers Association (FASTA) released a statement addressing their substitutes’ qualifications – and the accusations from the Fresno Unified School District of them not honoring their contract.

On Thursday, the President of the Fresno Area Substitute Teachers Association said that they “encourage our substitute teacher members not to cross strike picket lines in solidarity” with the Fresno Teacher Association.

In response, Fresno Unified announced action against FASTA after the two sides signed a contract earlier this year “to support our students and schools in the event of an impended teacher strike by FTA.”

The Substitute Teacher and President of FASTA, Esther Rojas-Jasso, later clarified that FASTA members are committed to honoring their contract with the Fresno Unified School District, but they also reserve their right to honor any picket line if that is what their conscience tells them.

We continue our support for FTA, our students, and our community and are committed to honoring our contract with Fresno Unified School District. FASTA members reserve the right to exercise their conscience to honor any picket line if that is what their conscience tells them, which is their individual statutory right under the Educational Employment Relations Act (EERA). Esther Rojas-Jasso, Substitute Teacher and President of FASTA.

The statement also says the substitutes are highly qualified to support students and the community.