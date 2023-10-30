FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Teachers Association continued discussions over the weekend, but so far, no agreement has been made.

In a statement from the Teachers Union President, Manuel Bonilla says they anticipate being back at the negotiating table on Monday.

One Roosevelt High School teacher says the potential strike revolves around more issues than the public may realize.

“I think that people think that where we are now unfortunately with a possible strike, that it’s only about salary and benefits when really the bargaining team was made up of 100 plus educators,” said Marisa Rodriguez who is a Roosevelt Social Science Teacher.

Those educators and several others voicing the need to bring innovative change starting with reducing the number of students in each classroom.

“Making the classroom sizes smaller not only helps with managing but also really trying to get that one-on-one time and support students,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has been teaching for 13 years, spending the last 10 years in the Fresno Unified School District, and currently teaches Ethnic and Chicano Studies.

Growing up Rodriguez always loved the classroom and knew one day she would become a teacher.

“Being a public school teacher was my path to giving back to my community,” said Rodriguez.

However, the passion Rodriguez has isn’t always enough to overcome the everyday challenges she has been facing for the last few years.

She says the current work and caseload that teachers have is deterring new teachers from joining their district, pointing out another problem in how things currently stand.

“ I love this job but I cannot do it alone. we need to build the capacity to attract and retain young teachers, especially teachers that look like our students and come from this community,” said Rodriguez.

And to anyone who may feel like this potential strike may hurt the students more than it will help them, Rodriguez extends an open invitation.

“ I think they should come to my classroom any time, any day, they don’t have to warn me, come and see what’s happening in our classrooms and you tell me that that’s good enough,” said Rodriquez. “We could be doing so much more for our kids.”

Another big issue surrounds special education teachers like Julie Wong, who teaches at Fresno High School.

Wong has been teaching special needs for the last 21 years and says she never imagined her caseload would be this big.

“There’s class periods that I’ve had with almost 20 ALPS students, 20, never in my life did I ever think I’d be saying that or that those words would come out of my mouth it’s just absurd,” said Wong.

On top of that, Wong says the workload also has other problems.

“We are doing two jobs, we are case management, and we are teaching and in some districts, those are two separate jobs which blew my mind when I found that out,” said Wong.

Wong understands why some parents may think this isn’t what’s best for anyone but has received more support than criticism.

“I get that they are saying what they are saying, but they don’t do what we do, if they did what we did they would understand oh no this needs to happen now,” said Wong. “And I can tell you from most of the parents that I’ve talked to are like “please thank you we need to be listened to.”

Both sides have until Wednesday, November 1st to reach an agreement.