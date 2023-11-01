FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Teachers Association members have voted to approve the terms of the union’s new contract with Fresno Unified at 92% in favor to 8% against.

The news comes after Wednesday’s tentative collective bargaining agreement between the FTA and the district.

Some highlights of the agreement include a 16% salary increase over three years, two 2.5% one-time payments from 2024 to 2026, a reinstatement of lifetime health benefits for teachers with 20 years of service, and various investments to help lower class sizes.

Those investments include a bond to help build new classrooms and elementary music rooms.

“We know that we have a lot more work to do in some areas but that’s again, laying a foundation that’s incredibly strong,” said Bonilla.

Ahead of the results Thursday, educators gathered at Chukchansi Park to vote, grab voting information or paper copies of the CBA, to get food, and celebrate.

“I think we’re all really happy that we, like we don’t have to strike. That we, we came to an agreement where everybody got things that they wanted and needed from salary to healthcare,” said Steven Martin, a teacher with Fresno Unified.

Of the dozens of teachers I spoke to, the vast majority said they approved of the deal.

Teachers say with the new deal however, students are the ones coming out ahead.

One music teacher says that’s especially the case with investments in new classrooms and music rooms.

“Many music teachers across our district don’t have a dedicated space. They either share an after school or they share a teachers’ lounge,” said Melody Drumm, an elementary music teacher with Fresno Unified.

Many teachers say they hope this agreement and contract sets a standard for future negotiations.

“Hopefully, I think going forward this sets a foundation of much easier communication and that we don’t have to get to this point in the future,” said Martin.