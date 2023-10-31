FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A tentative agreement has been reached between Fresno Unified and the Fresno Teachers Association on Tuesday, Oct. 31st. as the strike has now been avoided.

The strike was set to officially start Nov. 1, if no agreement was made.

Superintendent Bob Nelson stated at a press conference held at Fresno High School on Oct. 31st. that the Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Teacher Association have come to an agreement with a wide array of benefits and a strong budget.

The primary benefit is a work stoppage has been made.

Here is the agreement from Fresno Unified that was announced:

Superintendent Bob Nelson commented on the matter saying in part, “The advantage is being in commitment to serving children for the rest of their lives and respectfully moving forward.”

“Teachers will now return to the classroom rather than preparing for the picket line,” said Manuel Bonilla.

At this press conference. students in this strike were all innocent standards as he said, “This deal is about you,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Agreement papers were signed at this press conference for the deal.

Teachers will now look over the tentative deal, and vote whether to accept it or not.

In an announcement to parents about the tentative deal, the district said students will be released an hour earlier than normal dismissal time on Wednesday, November 1.