FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With less than 30 hours until members of the Fresno Teachers Association are set to go on strike, the Fresno Unified School District released a statement announcing progress in addressing contract terms between the two parties.

In a joint statement issued Monday, the Fresno Teachers Association and the Fresno Unified School District both say they have spent “countless hours” to make progress to address contract terms.

With a strike on the horizon, negotiators representing district administration and teachers have spent countless hours over the past weekend making considerable progress to address contract terms. Both sides are continuing to work through this evening and remain optimistic about continued progress. Fresno Unified School District and Fresno Teachers Association.

Officials say the parties will hold a joint press conference on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Fresno High School to provide further updates.

If no agreement is made, the strike is set to officially start on Nov. 1.