FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno Unified says they will be filing an injunction against the Fresno Area Substitute Teachers Association (FASTA) for “bad faith bargaining” and “violating” their contract.

On Thursday, the President of the Fresno Area Substitute Teachers Association said that they “encourage our substitute teacher members not to cross strike picket lines in solidarity” with the Fresno Teacher Association.

The FTA’s message was sent out to the more than 2,000 substitute members.

In response, Fresno Unified announced action against FASTA after the two sides signed a contract earlier this year “to support our students and schools in the event of an impended teacher strike by FTA.”

The clash between FASTA and Fresno Unified comes after the Fresno Teacher Association (FTA) revealed on Tuesday their members voted in support of authorizing a strike. In preparation for a possible strike, Fresno Unified officials say they had 2,100 certified background-checked substitute teachers who will be paid $500 a day if a strike were to happen.

FASTA says they negotiated with Fresno Unified earlier this year to support their students and schools in the event of a teacher strike by the Fresno Teacher Association. FASTA says they have been a joint partner in all substitute recruitment, joining Fresno Unified at all substitute hiring events.

On Thursday night, FASTA released a statement clarifying they have not called for an official sympathy strike.

To provide clarification following Fresno Unified’s false statements to the press, the Fresno Area Substitute Teachers Association (FASTA) chapter has not called for an official sympathy strike. We continue to express our support for FTA Teachers, and encourage our Substitute members to exercise their conscience to honor the picket line if that is what their conscience tells them, which is their individual statutory right under the Educational Employment Relations Act (EERA). Esther Rojas-Jasso, Substitute Teacher and President of the FASTA.

A strike by the Fresno Teacher Association is set to effect on November 1 if no deal is made in time.