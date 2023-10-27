FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the proposed strike by the Fresno Teachers Association in the Fresno Unified School District gets closer, many parents are thinking about how this will impact sports as playoff football games are about to begin.

Friday night was senior night for the big rivalry game between Roosevelt and Fresno High School as this week was the last of the regular season games before playoffs. It’s a big deal for all athletes, but especially for juniors and seniors hoping to get athletic scholarships.

And while the two teams did meet for a showdown between the Rough Riders and the Warriors, there was some confusion among parents, students, players, and fans leading up to Friday night. Jasslyn Fields says her nephew is playing in Friday’s game.

“When I talked to him he was like I don’t even know if we’re gonna have a game on Friday due to the fact that the teachers are going to go on strike,” she said.

But most student-athletes will play during the strike. While elementary and middle school sports will stop, Fresno Unified Chief Communications Officer Nikki Henry said high schoolers will still compete. However, there are changes.

The big noticeable change will be that during playoffs, all the games will be held at the opposing school’s facilities, off Fresno Unified property.

“We really had to weigh the issues of having the capacity making sure we could keep our kids safe and secure and not create another picketing opportunity that could be really distracting for our athletes right,” Henry said.

Henry also says striking teachers who also coach, won’t be on the sidelines. But coaches who aren’t teachers will still continue to coach.

“Coaches, head coaches or athletic directors who are teachers again they’ll be making that individual decision if they’ll strike or not, so if they aren’t striking, then they’ll be working with their teams, if they are striking, we will bring in additional folks from our athletic department from the district level to support,” Henry said.

And while Fields and many others say they do support the strike, they say it’s tough to see it impact student-athletes on the field.

“The teachers really do deserve to get paid more, they help our kids and you guys should pay them.”

All of this could be avoided if the district and the FTA come to an agreement before Nov. 1 when the strike is set to begin.