FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified Teachers walked holding signs outside several schools across Fresno early Friday morning.

Fresno Teachers Association President Manuel Bonilla called it a ‘day of action informational picket’ as teachers walked outside Winchell Elementary School.

After months of failed negotiations, teachers voted to go on strike, their union announced Tuesday.

According to the Fresno Teachers Association (FTA), the strike authorization vote closed Monday night. Of the 92% of the association’s dues-paying members who voted – 93.5% of them voted in support of authorizing a strike, FTA officials said.

The last time the FTA held a strike vote was in 2017 when teachers did vote to strike – but an agreement was met before teachers hit the picket lines.

A strike is set to effect on November 1 if no deal is made by then.