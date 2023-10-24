FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the Fresno Teachers Association overwhelmingly voting ‘yes’ to a strike, 93.5% of voting members to be exact, many parents and guardians of the district’s students have been left wondering, ‘What’s next?’

“There’s a lot of concern on every side from parents. And, like I said, do we send our kids to school? If they go to school? Are they gonna be in a cafeteria all day? Like, what is really gonna look like for our kids?,” said Elisha Henderson, whose daughter is in the Fresno Unified School District.

Henderson says after she heard about the teachers’ overwhelming vote to strike, she is concerned about students who still struggle to get back to normalcy following the long COVID shutdowns.

“It’s definitely going to affect every student. It’s gonna affect every parent. You know what I mean? Because it’s, like I said, it’s that constant stress and struggle of, ‘what’s happening with my kid right now?’ What’s gonna change? You know? There’s some students that struggle with change,” she said.

Henderson said she has talked with her friends with kids in the district about the impending strike. She says most of them plan to keep their kids home.

For now, she has not made up her mind, but says with finances already tight for many, it is one more burden most parents will not be able to handle.

“While some people are fortunate enough to have jobs from home, most are not. So, they’re gonna try to figure out, ‘Who can watch the child?’ Are they gonna be able to work from home? Are they gonna have to stay home and take time off? It’s definitely putting pressure on the families in Fresno Unified,” Henderson continued.

The district said there are nearly 2,500 substitutes, who are either already on board or who are close to it.

They promise as few changes as possible for students.

Some student guardians say that, as a result, their routines are not changing yet.

“I’m gonna bring ’em if there’s somebody here to teach ’em. If there ain’t nobody here, I’ll keep ’em at home. That’s all I can do,” said William McMichaels, whose grandkids are in the district.

Fresno Unified and the FTA are continuing to work around the clock as they hope to come to an agreement.