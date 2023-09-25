Skip to content
Fresno Unified Strike
‘Day of action’: Teachers picket across Fresno
Substitute teachers union asks subs to side with FTA
Fresno Unified ‘disappointed’ with sub teacher association
Fresno Unified reveals class sizes could increase in strike
Teacher strike authorized in Fresno, last walkout was …
Parents react as Fresno Teachers Association vote to strike
Fresno Unified School District continues talks with …
STRIKE: FUSD teachers vote for walkout, FTA says
FTA files ‘unfair practice charge’ against Fresno …
What will happen to sports if FUSD teachers strike
What life could look like for FUSD students if teachers …
‘Won’t walk off that picket line’: FTA holds strike …
Fresno teachers vote on possible strike
Updates provided aiming Fresno Unified teachers strike
Education
Educator of the Week: Xico Rojas of Redwood High …
Education Matters: The Annual STEM for Girls Conference
Fresno Unified suspends unhoused students more than …
Educator of the Week: Sarah Soghomonian of Sanger …
Educator of the Week: Ms. Madelyn Smith of McLane …
Education Matters: CTE program at Mendota High School
