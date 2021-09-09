‘No one should have to go to bed hungry’: Central California Food Bank strives to end hunger every day

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — The Central California Food Bank is the largest emergency hunger relief provider in Central California, and one of just 200 food banks partnered with the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, Feeding America.

“The way that we work is we work with over 300 community partners that help us distribute food out to our neighbors in need,” said Maria Ayala, the Community Programs Manager for the Central California Food Bank.

The food bank serves five counties in the Central Valley: Fresno, Madera, Kings, Tulare and Kern and feeds hundreds of thousands each month.

“Being born and raised in Fresno, I had no idea that we were grappling with some of the highest food insecurity rates in the nation,” said Natalie Caples, the Co-CEO of the Central California Food Bank.

Through a variety of the food bank’s programs, the officials from the nonprofit say they are dedicated to finding new ways to fight hunger.

“We all believe that no one should have to go to bed hungry and so we’re innovative, we push the envelope, we do things here at Central California Food Bank that are cutting edge as far as food banks go,” said Kym Dildine, the Co-CEO of the Central California Food Bank.

In 2020, representatives from the Central California Food Bank say they distributed more than 54 million pounds of food to those in need.

“Food is family and connection and to be able to foster that for households is really just special and to hand someone food is really transformational in some ways I probably get more out of it than the neighbor,” said Dildine.

Officials from The Central California Food Bank say they are in need of cash donations. You can donate on the Central California Food Bank website.