FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) — The Central California Food Bank’s Groceries2Go program was founded in 2020 to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from the non-profit say.

“With Groceries2Go, you go online, you schedule an appointment, and you stay in your car. So, there’s a little bit of anonymity and safety to Groceries2Go.” said Natalie Caples, the Co-CEO of the Central California Food Bank.

The food bank’s goal is to make sure no Central Valley family goes hungry.

“This program is helpful for all types of people that need food to help make ends meet. They cover other expenses with whatever they have and then they’re short on food, so they come to us to help fill that need,” said Rudy Gonzalez Jr., the Groceries2Go Coordinator for the Central California Food Bank.

Officals from the program say it provides fresh produce and culturally appropriate foods and the on-site drive-thru food pantry sees upwards of a thousand families per week.

“I love to help people and to see people come by and to thank me personally for just doing my job. It’s awesome, it’s very rewarding,” said Gonzalez.

“It’s been really amazing to see the impact that a program like this has had on our neighbors. We were able to align this program with some key strategies that Feeding America is looking to execute in decreasing barriers to accessing the emergency food network,” said Caples.

Working together with nonprofit Feeding America to tackle hunger in the Valley, the food bank saw an immediate need to grow the program and has added 13 satellite locations in Fresno and Madera counties, officials say.

“This has become a staple program of ours and we’ve distributed over a million pounds through this program and served over 31,000 households in our service area,” said Caples.

Officials from The Central California Food Bank say they are in need of cash donations. You can donate on the Central California Food Bank website.