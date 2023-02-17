FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The World Ag Expo provided thousands of attendees an opportunity to connect with ag equipment manufacturers. Tulare County-based Premier Trailer Mfg. Inc. builds custom trailers for farmers.

“We have products for the tree nut industry, feed industry, and row crops,” said Premier Trailer representative Caysen Cuelho.

The trailers are used to haul produce and other commodities from farms to packing houses.

“It’s that farm-to-table connection that we provide,” said Cuelho. The expo also featured a variety of new and innovative farm equipment including high-tech tractors, drones, and robotic equipment.