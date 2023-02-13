FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The annual World Ag Expo returns to the International Agri-center in Tulare this week.

It runs February 14th through 16th. The expo features hundreds of exhibitors, equipment dealers, industry seminars, and more.

For people in the ag industry, it’s a chance to network with businesses and friends while getting a first-hand look at innovation and opportunities.

It’s also a chance for the public to get a taste of ag right here in the Central Valley. You don’t have to be a farmer or rancher to attend.

General admission tickets cost $20. Children 6 and under are free. Tickets are available at the gate or online.