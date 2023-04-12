FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The warmer spring weather is helping to boost the strawberry season. While the recent rain systems were appreciated by farmers, it has also brought challenges.

The wet weather and colder temperatures delayed the strawberry season for several weeks in Santa Barbara County. “We’ve been struggling with this. It’s been very slow.,” said Tim Driscoll with West Coast Berry Farms.

Fortunately, the warmer spring weather is helping to ramp up the harvest. “I think all the growers are finally happy to see the sun and see the crops that are starting to follow.”

This article contains reporting from CBS News affiliate KEYT