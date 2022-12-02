FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Coalinga Native Samantha Dominguez Zarate is going through Fresno State’s Dietician Masters Intern Hybrid Program.

For Zarate, whose parents never graduated high school, attaining this level of education is uncharted waters.

“Getting a higher education has always been a dream of mine since I was little,” said Zarate.

She is hoping to return to Coalinga to become a registered dietician there.

“A lot of people in my community do not even know what a registered dietician is, ” said Zarate.

She says she wants to focus on building healthy habits for children in the community that they can take into adulthood.

“We really get to engage with children and start them off by eating nutritious food.”